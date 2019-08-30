Mother charged with drowning death of 18-day-old daughter

DETROIT — Less than three weeks after the birth of her daughter, a 22-year-old woman is charged in the girl’s death, WXYZ reports.

At 5 a.m. Monday, Jaila Thomas, 22, found her 18-day-old daughter, Lauren Williams, floating face down in the bathtub in her Detroit apartment. The girl had drowned to death.

Thomas had allegedly been drinking alone.

The woman was charged with involuntary manslaughter and second degree child abuse.

“The alleged facts in this case are appalling,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said, according to WXYZ. “This baby was only in this world for 18 days. Do I really have to say this? Don’t attempt to care for any infant when you are intoxicated. This shouldn’t happen if a person is “a little” intoxicated. Please don’t do it.”