Mobile payments fail to catch on despite rise of smart phones, Apple may announce new iPhone next month and more

Posted 1:16 pm, August 30, 2019, by

In Friday's Money Matters, Bobbi Rebell discusses mobile payments which have failed to catch on, Apple which may be poised to announce the iPhone 11 on Sept. 10 and new tariffs on tech which are set to go into effect Sunday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.