Victim killed in Reid Road shooting identified

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting on Reid Road in Forsyth County, according to EMS.

The victim has been identified as Jahkee William Cooper, 20, of Williamston, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office news release.

At about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, deputies responded to the 4700 block of Reid Road, by Gum Tree Road where they found Cooper dead.

Less than two hours later, another shooting left a man seriously injured at Salem Valley Apartments in Winston-Salem. Officials say they don't appear to be related.

This is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112