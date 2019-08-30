Man charged, suspect vehicle wanted after shooting in Burlington Walmart parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — One man now faces charges, and police are still looking for others after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Monday night.

Avery Jamal Harris, 26, of Burlington, was charged with shooting and assault among other charges.

Police are still looking for a gold Honda Accord with NC plates FJF-1967.

At about 9 p.m. Monday, police responded to the store at 530 S.Graham Hopedale Road after several shots were fired.

A man named Adrian Harris was shot and arrived at the hospital shortly after the shooting.

Police believe he and his brother, Avery Jamal Harris, 26, of Burlington, went to the Walmart with the other unidentified suspects planning to shoot people inside a white Nissan Maxima. No evidence indicates the people in the Nissan returned fire.

Three vehicles and the North Mebane Street ABC store were hit by bullets.

Adrian Harris is still in the hospital, but police announced Friday that Avery Harris has been charged with felony shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling, misdemeanor trespassing, misdemeanor discharging a firearm in the city limits, felony carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and two counts of misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Avery Harris was placed in the Alamance County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Police expect more charges in this investigation.