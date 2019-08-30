‘Extremely dangerous’: Hurricane Dorian significant threat to Florida, National Hurricane Center says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Dorian is anticipated to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane while it approaches Florida into early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, the hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, and it is expected to continue growing.

The hurricane could reach wind speeds as high as 140 mph, bringing the storm to a Category 4.

Dorian has been traveling over open waters through the week, "with nothing to stop it from strengthening," said Van Denton, FOX8 Chief Meteorologist.

The hurricane center described the storm as a significant threat to Florida as well as the northwestern Bahamas.

A prolonged period of storm surges, high winds and rainfall is possible in parts of Florida into next week, including the possibility of hurricane-force winds over inland parts of Florida.

Regardless of the exact track of Dorian, heavy rains are expected to hit parts of Florida and the southeastern U.S. this weekend and into the middle of next week.

"Rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods," according to the NHC.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in Florida.

