Denton man accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 11

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Denton man is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 11, according to a news release.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office along with Davidson County Department of Social Service Child Protection Division received a complaint of a minor child being sexually assaulted.

Sufficient evidence was obtained through a forensic interview of the child and detective interviews with the family to charge 43-year-old Paul David Ellison with felony indecent liberties with a child (under the age of 11).

Ellison was arrested and transported to the Randolph County Detention Center. He was given a $25,000 secured bond and a first court date set for Aug. 30 in Randolph County District Court.