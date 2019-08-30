Denton man accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 11

Posted 10:41 am, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:44AM, August 30, 2019

Paul Ellison

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Denton man is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 11, according to a news release.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office along with Davidson County Department of Social Service Child Protection Division received a complaint of a minor child being sexually assaulted.

Sufficient evidence was obtained through a forensic interview of the child and detective interviews with the family to charge 43-year-old Paul David Ellison with felony indecent liberties with a child (under the age of 11).

Ellison was arrested and transported to the Randolph County Detention Center. He was given a $25,000 secured bond and a first court date set for Aug. 30 in Randolph County District Court.

