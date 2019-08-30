× Brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles charged in triple murder

CLEVELAND — The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles faces six murder charges, among other charges, after a shooting in Cleveland, according to WJW.

On Thursday, the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Tevin Biles-Thomas was the alleged shooter who killed three people on New Year’s Eve.

At around 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31, people were partying at a home in Cleveland when uninvited people showed up.

After an altercation, guns were fired and multiple people suffered gunshot wounds.

Officials say 19-year-old Delvante Johnson, 21-year-old Toshaun Banks and 23-year-old Devaughn Gibson were killed.

Officials found Biles-Thomas in Georgia and took him into custody.

He has been charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case. It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley, WJW reports.