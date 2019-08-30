Authorities testing water in old High Point homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- UNCG’s Center for Housing and Community Studies will be testing and studying water quality from 100 homeowners in the southern area of High Point.

Stephen Sills, the center’s director, explained Friday that approximately 10 team members will begin canvassing the neighborhood next week.

They will distribute test kits with instructions and a strip to see if there are any contaminants in drinking water.

“These neighborhoods have histories of high lead," Sills said. "We don’t know if that lead is coming from paint or from water, so lead is one of the key components we’re looking at."

Graduate student Love Odetola explained that tests could reflect the impact of older plumbing on water quality.

“Once it leaves the city monitored area and goes into your home, a lot of that has not been checked for decades, so really that’s more of what we’re targeting and why we’re focusing on this community here,” Odetola said.

Quel Davis received a kit from the center and tested the water in her mother’s home off South Elm Street.

She said the kit showed high levels of chromium, which is an odorless and tasteless metallic.

“I think a lot of people do not know what’s in the water, what’s safe to be in the water and when certain levels are not,” Davis said.

Odetola brought Davis a filter for the faucet, one of 50 the center will give out if needed.

“It makes me feel better especially not being here in the home, so when they’re drinking the water, maybe taking a bath in the water, I know someone’s looking out,” Davis said.

Davis said she’s looking forward to learning what the testing will uncover for other homeowners.

“If they drink it every day, and that’s the only thing they know...I think it will help a lot of people," Davis said.