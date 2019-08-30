× 4 taken to Thomasville hospitals after SC double-homicide suspect crashes car, leads foot chase with police

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Four people were taken to Thomasville hospitals after a SC double-homicide suspect was taken into custody Friday afternoon, Thomasville police say.

Three adults and one child were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Ernest Condre Bethel, 26, was apprehended and will be booked into the Davidson County jail and held pending extradition by SC authorities.

SC deputies have charged him with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting that killed two people and injured two others on Aug. 22 in Richland County, SC.

He is also facing additional charges by Thomasville police.

Bethel lost control of a vehicle he was driving and hit three vehicles on Randolph Street in Thomasville, police say.

He then lead police on a brief foot chase.

Police said that the suspect was spotted going north on I-85 at 1:59 p.m.