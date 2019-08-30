× 15-year-old boy missing, ‘possibly endangered’ in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 15-year-old boy is missing and could be in danger, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 15-year-old Samuel Juergens went missing Wednesday night and is “possibly endangered.”

Juergens is described as a white boy with brown hair, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

He was last seen in the area of Lake Brandt Road and Scalesville Road where deputies say he left of his own volition. It is unclear why he left.

Deputies say a K-9 track was unsuccessful, and they have not developed any new leads or information.

Anyone with information about Samuel Juergens’ whereabouts is asked to call Guilford Metro 911 or the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-3355. Any additional media inquiries should be directed to Detective T. Lee at (336) 641-2307.