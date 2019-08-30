× 12-month-old boy who died in hot car in NC was in foster care, police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. – A 12-month-old boy died Thursday after his foster mother left him in a hot car for hours while she was at work, police said, WSOC reports.

The Department of Social Services is investigating the case.

Pineville police said the boy was found around 5 p.m. inside a car at the McMullen Creek Shopping Center off Pineville Matthews Road.

According to officers, the boy’s foster mother works at the shopping center and didn’t realize she left him in the car until she got off work.

Police said after she found her son in the vehicle, she frantically called 911 for help.

When officers got there, they said they tried to save the boy and rushed him to Atrium Pineville, but it was too late.

This is the second time a child has died in a hot car in NC this year after 9-month-old Kaiden Logan died in a hot car in Winston-Salem on May 2, according to a KidsAndCars.org news release.

37 children have died in hot cars this year.

NC ranks sixth in the nation based on the number of child hot car deaths with 36 deaths since 1991.

The release says 2018 was the worst year for child car deaths with a total of 53 children dying nationwide.