WSPD leads canvas in Winston-Salem communities struck by homicides

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Law enforcement answered the call and agencies across the area joined in Winston-Salem Thursday afternoon to help with three unresolved homicide cases.

“To be honest with you, this is overwhelming to see this many people, especially on the federal agency side and the civilians,” said Gregory Dorn, Winston-Salem Police Lieutenant Gregory Dorn.

Members from a local church showed up to help as well.

They aren't just after answers. They’re also being proactive.

“We hope there’s some kind of preventative measure to show that we do work in conjunction with federal agencies that’s important to know everybody in this community is all together,” Lt. Dorn said.

The first homicide was June 5.

Police are still searching for the person who shot and killed David Pineda at Cole Village Apartments in Winston-Salem.

A month later, in the same apartment, 5-year old Alberto Navarette was killed by a stray bullet.

Police need help finding Santiago Rodriguez, who is wanted for Alberto’s murder.

“All of us realize that violence, particularly gun violence, is unacceptable in our community, especially when we talk about it taking the lives of children,” said Catrina Thompson, WSPD chief of police.

On July 16, police found the body of 18-year old Eneas Bustos-Rojas.

They’re still looking for a suspect in his shooting.

“It is our goal not to quit until we find and bring to justice those individuals responsible for taking the life of a five-year-old here in Winston Salem,” Chief Thompson said.