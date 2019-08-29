Winston-Salem man died in stabbing 14 years after convicted of killing NBA star Chris Paul’s grandfather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man died after he was stabbed in a Food Lion parking lot Wednesday, 14 years after he was convicted of killing NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

At 12:17 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the parking lot of the Food Lion at 1499 New Walkertown Road.

When they arrived, police say they found 31-year-old Dorrell Brayboy suffering from an apparent stab wound in the parking lot. He later died in the hospital.

Police are still looking for the person responsible.

Years earlier, on May 20, 2005, a then-15-year-old Brayboy was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 61-year-old Nathaniel Jones, the Journal reports.

Jones — the grandfather of Paul, who played for West Forsyth High School and Wake Forest University before heading off to join the Oklahoma City Thunder — was found beaten to death, as well as bound and gagged, on Nov. 15, 2002.

He was found in his home carport on the 900 block of Moravia Street in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports four other teenagers were charged with first-degree murder.

Brayboy served 12 1/2 years in prison on the second-degree murder count.