× Winston-Salem man arrested after allegedly trying to run over police officers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police officers say a man tried to run them over with a vehicle Wednesday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At about 11:29 p.m., Officers Hanks, Walker and Closer were in uniform, walking in the area of 1420 E. 3rd St. while responding to an unrelated call.

Police say Michael Wayne Hutchens, 41, of Winston-Salem, who lived in the area, drove towards the officers and swerved directly at them.

Officers believed Hutchens was trying to run them over.

The three officers were able to escape from the vehicle’s path.

The vehicle then slammed into a police cruiser parked at the curb.

Officers say Hutchens then drove around and tried to hit the officers again before crashing into the retaining wall in front of a residence.

With the vehicle stuck in the wall, police were able to subdue Hutchens and arrest him.

Hutchens nor anyone else suffered any serious injuries. Hutchens’ vehicle and a police cruiser were both heavily damaged.

Police say he may have been under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

Hutchens was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and resisting/delaying/obstructing.

He was also cited for careless and reckless driving, no operator’s license, failure to stop at a stop sign, exceeding the posted speed limit, failure to maintain a lane, failure to reduce speed and impeding traffic.

Hutchens was placed in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond.