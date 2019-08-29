Two-headed turtle found at Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, N.C. — A newborn sea turtle at Hilton Head Island is turning a few heads.

Wednesday afternoon, Hilton Head Island’s Sea Turtle Patrol shared the unusual photo of a two-headed turtle found during a nest inventory.

“We thought we had seen it all during this very busy season on Sea Turtle Patrol!” the group wrote on Facebook. “Yesterday on patrol during a nest inventory this bicephalic hatchling was discovered.”

According to the sea turtle patrol, this kind of mutation is more common in reptiles than other creatures, but it is still very rare.

The patrol released the turtles, nicknamed Squirt and Crush, back into the ocean.