Tractor-trailer catches fire, driver arrested in Yadkin County after chase out of Virginia

Posted 8:03 am, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 08:38AM, August 29, 2019

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A chase that began in Virginia ended in an arrest in Yadkin County, according to Highway Patrol.

According to WCNC, Virginia police tried to stop a tractor-trailer due to a left lane restriction on Interstate 81 in southwest Virginia Wednesday. Tractor-trailers are not permitted to use the left lane on I-81.

The tractor-trailer, however, continued driving down I-81 and onto I-77 south.

The driver of the tractor-trailer hit the police cruisers, causing minor damage to three Virginia state police cruisers. No one was reported injured.

Once the tractor-trailer crossed the state line, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office took over with the help of N.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers deployed stop sticks, ripping up the tractor-trailer’s tires

WCNC reports the rims caught fire as the driver tried to continue on, causing the truck to catch fire.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver, troopers say.

