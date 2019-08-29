Sociably Yours provides Labor Day recipes and easy end of summer party ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Labor Day signifies the end of summer.

Page Stroud of Sociably Yours can show you how to host a soirée to send off summer without laboring away.

The easy create menu is a great option for a simple and easy to make meal.

Create a grazing board: the ultimate interactive party platter.

Find the right size board and add your favorite fruit, cheese and crackers.

No cooking required.

Below are three recipes.

1.) Strawberry Spinach Salad Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of sesame seeds.

1 tablespoon of poppy seeds.

1/2 c of white sugar.

1/2 c of olive oil.

1/4 c of white vinegar.

1/4 c of Worcestershire sauce.

10 ounces of fresh spinach (rinsed and dried).

1 quart of strawberries (sliced).

Directions:

In a medium bowl, whisk together the sesame seeds, poppy seeds, white sugar, olive oil, white vinegar and Worcestershire sauce.

Cover and chill for an hour.

In a large bowl, combine spinach and strawberries.

Pour dressing over salad and toss. Refrigerate for about 10-15 minutes before serving.

2.) Fruit Pizza Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 roll (16.5 oz) refrigerated sugar cookies dough.

1 package (8 oz) cream cheese, softened.

1/3 cup of sugar.

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla.

2 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced.

1 cup fresh strawberries.

1 cup fresh blueberries.

1/2 cup of apple jelly.

Directions:

Heat oven to 350.

Spray 12-inch pizza pan with cooking spray.

Break up cookie dough in pan; press dough evenly in bottom of pan to within 1/2 inch of edge.

Bake 16 to 20 minutes or until golden brown.

Cool completely for about 30 minutes.

In a small bowl, mix cream cheese and vanilla until fluffy.

Spread mixture over cooled crust.

Arrange fruit over cream cheese.

Stir jelly until smooth.

Brush over fruit.

Refrigerate until chill about an hour.

To serve, cut into wedges.

3.) Summer Sangria Recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup of white grape juice (can substitute for red grape juice).

1 cup of orange juice.

1 cup of ginger ale.

1 cup of cranberry juice.

Mixed chopped fruit.

Directions:

Add chopped fruit to pitcher.

Pour in juices and stir.

Serve and enjoy