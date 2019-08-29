× Rowan Softball Little League World Series Champions invited to White House

SALISBURY, N.C. — After the Rowan County softball team took the field at BB&T in uptown Charlotte to celebrate their Little League Softball World Series Championship win Tuesday night, the celebration got even bigger, WSOC reports.

The Little League World Series winners were invited to the White House.

“As mentioned, we are thrilled to invite the Rowan Softball Little League World Series Champions to the White House. I will be in touch shortly with more concrete details. Congratulations once again, and we look forward to hosting you and the team at the White House,” a statement said.

This comes came after their coach and two local lawmakers requested the players be recognized at the White House.

The Little League World Series winners were already given an invitation to be honored in Washington, D.C. prior to the invitation to the White House.