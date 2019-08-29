Recall issued for glass stovetops that can turn on by themselves

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling some Whirlpool, Kitchen Aid and Jenn Air brand stovetops.

The CPSC says Whirpool received 133 reports of the cooktop surfaces turning themselves on.

Two minor burn injuries have been reported and there have been 14 reports of nearby items being damaged by heat, including four reports of items catching fire.

Around 26,000 of these cooktops with touch controls, made between December 2016 and July 2019, have been sold in the U.S., the CPSC says.

The recalled items are fire hazards.

Consumers should immediately contact Whirlpool to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop and turn the unit off at the circuit breaker when it isn’t being used, the CPSC says.