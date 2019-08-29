Police launch homicide investigation after person found dead in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police found a person dead in Greensboro, and officers are investigating the case as a homicide, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
At about 5:03 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a person down on the 3200 block of N. O'Henry Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they found Shawndale Ray Austin, 27, of Greensboro, dead with at least one gunshot wound, the release says.
Detectives with the criminal investigative division are investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
36.118517 -79.753452