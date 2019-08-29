× NC baby dies in hot car

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A baby was found dead in a hot car Thursday evening in Pineville shopping center and police say they are investigating, WSOC reports.

The baby was found inside a car at the Mcmullen Creek Shopping Center off Pineville Matthews Road.

This is the second time a child has died in a hot car in NC this year after 9-month-old Kaiden Logan died in a hot car in Winston-Salem on May 2, according to a KidsAndCars.org news release.

37 children have died in hot cars this year.

NC ranks sixth in the nation based on the number of child hot car deaths with 36 deaths since 1991.

The release says 2018 was the worst year for child car deaths with a total of 53 children dying nationwide.