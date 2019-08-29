× Man tries to kidnap child walking with grandmother outside SC Goodwill, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man tried to abduct a child outside of a Goodwill Sunday and was charged with kidnapping after being arrested, Greenville deputies say, WHNS reports.

Jose Jesus Navarette, 56, grabbed a child that was with her grandmother and siblings when her grandmother was helping one of the kids tie a shoe, deputies say.

The grandmother pulled the child back into her arms after catching Navarette, pushed him away from them and went into the store with the children to get help.

A store employee called 911 when Navarette followed the grandmother behind the sales counter in the store, deputies say.

He was arrested at the scene and is facing kidnapping charges.

He is in the Greenville County Detention Center with no bond.

ICE has placed a hold on him, according to online jail records.