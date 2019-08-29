Hurricane Dorian strengthens, becomes Category 2 hurricane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Dorian strengthened to become a Category 2 hurricane Thursday night and by Sunday morning, it could become a Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 11 p.m. Thursday, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

"There's a lot of agreement that this will go north and northeast and, therefore, we're not off the hook," said Van Denton, FOX8 Chief Meteorologist. "It may not be anywhere as strong as it is now, but still tropical systems like this with that much power take a while to wind down. That's something we'll have to watch."

There is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surges along portions of Florida's east coast late this weekend or early next week, the NHC said.

The risk of devastating hurricane-force winds along Florida's east coast late this weekend and early next weeks continues to increase as well.

Regardless of the exact track of Dorian, heavy rains are expected to hit parts of Florida and the southeastern U.S. this weekend and into the middle of next week.

The risk of life-threatening storm surges and hurricane-force winds this weekend continues to increase in the northwestern Bahamas. Hurricane watches could be issued there tonight or Friday.

"Rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods," according to the NHC.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in Florida.

