Hurricane Dorian expected to hit East Coast as a Category 4, will remain ‘extremely dangerous’ through weekend

Hurricane Dorian held at a Category 1 into Thursday morning, but by Sunday morning, it could become a Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m., Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Over the next few days, forecasters say Dorian will build power, hitting a possible Category 2 on Thursday and a Category 3 on Friday. It could reach a Category 4 by Sunday morning,

The National Hurricane Center added that the storm is expected to "remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through the weekend."

Dorian remains a Cat 1 hurricane. It is forecast to become a major hurricane tomorrow and approach the east coast of FL on Labor Day. While a direct NC landfall is not expected, heavy rainfall will occur in the SE US through the middle and end of next week. #ncwx #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/WjXYd23P8W — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) August 29, 2019

The storm could make landfall somewhere on the southeastern coast of the United States on Monday.

"This is going to be a big, big deal for the Labor Day weekend," FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said.

The majority of the tropical models show Dorian going into Florida, and then later what's left pulls out over Georgia and into the Carolinas, according to Van Denton, FOX8 Chief Meteorologist.

As the storm reaches the southeastern United States, the storm is forecast to bring 4 to 8 inches of rain. Some areas, however, could get a foot of water this weekend and into early next week.

"This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods," according to the NHC.

Dorian is now north of Puerto Rico in the Caribbean as of 11 a.m. Thursday morning and heading further northwest at about 13 mph. The hurricane center believes the hurricane will continue this direction through Friday and into the weekend.

This weekend, forecasters say Dorian will start tracking west-northwest.

The NHC says on this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas Thursday and Friday.

The risk of dangerous storm surges and hurricane-force winds later this week and weekend continues to increase in the central and northwestern Bahamas and along Florida's eastern coast. It is too soon to know where any potential damage would happen, the NHC says.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in Florida.

