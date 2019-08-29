Hurricane Dorian could reach Category 2 today; NHC warns storm could bring US southeast ‘life-threatening flash floods’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Follow the storm with the FOX8 Hurricane Tracker here.

Hurricane Dorian held at a Category 1 into Thursday morning, but today it could reach a Category 2, and, by Friday, it may become a major hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5 a.m., Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

Over the next few days, forecasters say Dorian will build power, hitting a possible Category 2 on Thursday and a Category 3 on Friday.

The storm could hit that 111-mph-wind-threshold before making landfall somewhere on the southeastern coast of the United States on Monday.

"This is going to be a big, big deal for the Labor Day weekend," FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said.

The majority of the tropical models show Dorian going into Florida, and then later what's left pulls out over Georgia and into the Carolinas, according to Van Denton, FOX8 Chief Meteorologist.

As the storm reaches the southeastern United States, the storm is forecast to bring 4 to 8 inches of rain. Some areas, however, could get a foot of water this weekend and into early next week.

"This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods," according to the NHC.

Dorian is now north of Puerto Rico in the Caribbean as of Thursday morning and heading further northwest at about 13 mph. The hurricane center believes the hurricane will continue this direction through Friday and into the weekend.

This weekend, forecasters say Dorian will start tracking west-northwest.

The NHC says on this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas Thursday and Friday.

The risk of dangerous storm surges and hurricane-force winds later this week and weekend continues to increase in the central and northwestern Bahamas and along Florida's eastern coast. It is too soon to know where any potential damage would happen, the NHC says.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in Florida.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video