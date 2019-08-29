Guilford County Schools bus caught on camera repeatedly crossing center line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is reviewing video shared on social media showing a bus driver crossing the center line multiple times.

The video shows the bus drift into the wrong lane on Young's Mill Road Wednesday morning.

The school system confirmed Thursday that bus 277 does belong to Guilford County Schools.

A spokesperson said that employees saw the video posted to social media, but they had not taken any formal complaints.

The spokesperson said that they couldn't release any more information because it is a personnel issue but added that the district is taking appropriate action.

The district did not say if any students were on board and declined to answer questions on camera.

Guilford County Schools provided the following statement:

“Guilford County Schools would like to apologize for any concern this situation caused our student and the family. Appropriate district protocols were not followed, and the driver has been removed from the bus pending further investigation.” – Nora Carr, Chief of Staff