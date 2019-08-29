× Former NC teacher, coach accused of sex acts with student

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. — A former teacher and softball coach at Pamlico High School is accused of criminal sexual conduct with a student, WLOS reports.

Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis says Kara Walton, 33, is charged with two felonies, participating in a sex act with a student and taking indecent liberties with a student.

Davis says she will be in court for a second appearance a week from Friday.

District Attorney Scott Thomas says the incidents happened between March 24 and June 11.

“Pamlico County Schools notified Sheriff Chris Davis in June 2019 of possible activity involving a teacher/coach and a student, “Thomas says, “Sheriff Davis and his investigators initiated an investigation and worked closely with my office during the course of the investigation.”

Walton resigned prior to the incident on unrelated circumstances; Henry Rice, Director Of Student Services for Pamlico County Schools, says her original teaching contract was up.