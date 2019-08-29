Family releases photo of infant found dead; warn of fake GoFundMe page

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County family who are dealing with unimaginable heartache are now having to warn people of scammers.

3-month-old Alyssa Patton was found dead after deputies say her father physically abused her.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a 3-month-old reported unconscious and not breathing at 22018 S. NC 109.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said that the child’s father, Brandon Patton, 30, was the only person at the home with the child at the time of her death.

They also report that he was the one who called 911.

EMS brought the girl to a hospital where she died.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigators determined she died because of physical abuse by her father.

“We got there and saw obvious injuries to the child and found she was unresponsive and unconscious,” Sheriff Richie Simmons told FOX8.

Patton was arrested and charged with murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

He was being held without bond.

Less than 24 hours after Alyssa’s death, her mother reported to FOX8 that a fake GoFundMe page was going around on social media.

The scam is labeled, “Mama’s Little Angel by Michael Irwin.”

The person behind the page claims to be collecting money for Alyssa’s funeral expenses.

Alyssa’s mother responded on Facebook by saying: “ This is not for my daughter!! Whoever done this I am reporting you!! I’ve got my daughter’s arrangements!! Do not donate to this false Go Fund Me.”

The page has since been deleted, but there’s concern that it could go up again.