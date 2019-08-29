In Thursday's Money Matters, Bobbi Rebell discusses Citigroup which raised the company minimum wage to $15 an hour, Forever 21 which may file for bankruptcy and Labor Day gas prices which could come out 30 cents cheaper than 2018.
Citigroup raises minimum wage to $15 an hour, Forever 21 may file bankruptcy and more
-
iPhone sales expected to drop 15% this year, The Lion King becomes highest-grossing animated film and more
-
A $15 minimum wage started as a slogan. This week, it’s set to pass the House
-
Survey finds 32% of bankruptcies tied to student loan debt, Facebook’s new cryptocurrency and more
-
Juul speeds up global expansion as lawmakers seek crackdown, former Walt Disney Company accountant files ‘whistleblower’ tips and more
-
YouTube is considering fundamental changes to the platform, Taco Bell doubles down on efforts to appeal to vegetarians and more
-
-
Survey finds a third of Millennials are cutting back on beer, Disney shops to open in Targets and more
-
Amazon files patent for drone home surveillance system, AAA predicts low Independence Day gas prices and more
-
Coca-Cola and Pepsi push into energy drink market, Boeing may halt production of 737 Max planes and more
-
Scientists genetically modify cows to burp less, Google tracks your purchases through Gmail and more
-
Facebook to announce details of new cryptocurrency, Target may have lost $50 million over register outage and more
-
-
Wages on the rise in the US, gas prices could increase for Memorial Day weekend and more
-
Airbnb listings eclipse total rooms across all 7 top hotel chains, Uber to cut costs by cutting birthday balloons and more
-
Regal Cinemas to launch movie subscription plan, T-Mobile-Sprint merger gets approval and more