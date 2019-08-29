Citigroup raises minimum wage to $15 an hour, Forever 21 may file bankruptcy and more

In Thursday's Money Matters, Bobbi Rebell discusses Citigroup which raised the company minimum wage to $15 an hour, Forever 21 which may file for bankruptcy and Labor Day gas prices which could come out 30 cents cheaper than 2018.

