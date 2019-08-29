Car crashes through Kernersville Denny’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- Two servers at a Kernersville Denny’s were in for a scare Thursday morning when a car crashed through the restaurant.

The accident happened around 5 a.m.

One server was having breakfast before her shift and was hit by a table.

A relative told FOX8 she'll be on crutches for about three weeks.

A restaurant spokesperson tells FOX8 that the driver of the car turned the corner in the parking lot and never hit the brakes.

“The health inspector came, everything is fine. We just need to board up the opening and once we have the opening, we can come back open and start serving the public,” said Sean Morris, Vice President of Operations.

The restaurant will reopen this coming weekend since it did not sustain any structural damage.