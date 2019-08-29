Beto O’Rourke visits NC, talks gun control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Presidential candidate beto O'Rourke was in Greensboro today touring the International Civil Rights Center and Museum.

This is his second visit to North Carolina.

O'Rourke believes in the need for universal background checks and a buyback program for assault rifles.

He spoke to FOX8 about the student at High Point University who was able to buy two guns and said it should have never happened.

"No one should be able to order a gun like that from the internet from any country nor should they be able to buy it at a gun show or buy it from a gun dealer here," O'Rourke said.

After his stop at the museum, he talked to students at NC A&T.

"It was a pleasure to talk to students on campus who are leaders in the classroom and their communities," he tweeted.