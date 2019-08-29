× 3-month-old girl dies in Davidson County; father arrested on murder, child abuse charges

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 3-month-old girl died after deputies say her father physically abused her.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a 3-month-old reported unconscious and not breathing at 22018 S. NC 109.

EMS brought the girl to a hospital where she died.

Davidson County Sheriff’s criminal investigators determined she died because of physical abuse by her father, Brandon Dean Patton, 30, of Denton.

Patton was arrested and charged with murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

He was being held without bond.