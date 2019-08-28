‘Who Killed Jennifer Short?’ – the podcast episode 2: ‘A nationwide search’

HENRY COUNTY, Va. — While deputies investigate the murders of Michael and Mary Short, a frantic nationwide search has begun for 9-year-old Jennifer. Investigators admit they don’t know where she could be or who took her. Family and friends make public pleas for her safe return as the new school year is set to begin.
