United Way’s ‘can’paign program works to keep food pantries stocked in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Food pantries are always looking for donations to keep their shelves stocked.

Jane Liebscher with the United Way of Greater High Point told FOX8 about the organization's 'can'paign program which started in 2010.

"We wanted to do something to benefit the community thus was born the 'can'paign kickoff," Liebscher said.

The 'can'paign comes at an important time because more food is given out over the summer with more children being home from school.

"Currently, we have 52 participating companies," Liebscher said.

The United Way encourages canned and boxed food donations.