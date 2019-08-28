Students, parents concerned about overcrowded school buses in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Students in Guilford County say a shortage of bus drivers is forcing them to ride in uncomfortable and unsafe conditions.

Students from Northwest Middle School and Northwest Guilford High School riding bus 1389 tell FOX8 there is not a single open seat when they all load up.

"We are sharing with the high schoolers and the high schoolers have to share with us. There's a lot more people and a lot less seats so it's a lot different than having to share with the littler kids," said Shelby Woods, who rides the bus.

That means three students to a seat and when those spots fill up some students say they end up on the floor.

"If they weren't sitting in the aisle, they were hanging over the people that were sitting in the aisle," Woods said.

Alex Sharpe was one of those students forced into the aisle.

"I was scared that people were actually going to fall on me during the sharp turns and people in the seats would push other people out with their force in the seats," Sharpe said.

While students are fighting for a seat, the school district is fighting to hire more bus drivers.

They still need to fill 28 to 30 positions to help cover 551 routes.