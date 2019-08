Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Part of Interstate 85 southbound is closed in Davidson County Wednesday morning due to tractor-trailer crash.

The crash happened at Mile Marker 91 near Lexington around 8 a.m.

The road is expected to be cleared at about noon, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

No word yet on the cause of the crash, or any injuries.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video