In Wednesday's Money Matters, Bobbi Rebell discusses the average amount North Carolinians pay for health care, Amazon which appears to be cutting prices at Whole Foods again and a former Uber and Google executive who was indicted on accusations of stealing self-driving-car tech.
North Carolinians pay on average more than $5,500 on health care
Many Americans say they don’t know if they have credit card debt, average age of vehicles hit highest recorded number and more
Amazon offers to pay employees to start package delivery businesses, Facebook to increase pay for North American contractors and more
Amazon stock sees longest losing streak in 13 years, Samsung unveils the new Galaxy Watch and more
Hershey’s chocolate bars get a makeover, North Carolina slides in senior health rankings and more
North Carolina’s fastest growing job, Amazon workers plan to strike on Prime Day and more
Wages on the rise in the US, gas prices could increase for Memorial Day weekend and more
NC ranks 33rd for friendly states
Mississippi sued over ban on calling non-meats meat, Wikipedia co-founder organizes boycott over alleged data exploitation and more
NC student loan debt lower than most states, White House to hold social media summit and more
Scientists genetically modify cows to burp less, Google tracks your purchases through Gmail and more
North Carolina’s favorite vegetable, Amazon sued over Alexa recording children and more
Massive Target register outage persisted until Sunday night, North Carolina ranked 5th for watercraft thefts and more
Only 65% of college grads plan to pay off student loans in full and on time, Uber could ban passengers for having low ratings and more