NC authorities seize over 500 pot plants valued at $1 million at maturity

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and officials with the National Guard seized around 540 pot plants Tuesday that were capable of producing $1 million worth marijuana at full maturity, according to a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The seizure is part of what is called a ‘Domestic Marijuana Eradication Operation.’

“We continue to utilize all available resources in our quest to clean up our county,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “Operations such as this will have a huge impact on those trying to profit from the illegal drug trade. This is only the beginning as we expect to make arrest soon”.

The plants ranged from 4 feet to 15 feet in height.