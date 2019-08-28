Man seriously injured in shooting at Winston-Salem apartment complex

Winston-Salem Police Department patch on uniform. (WGHP file photo)

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A gunshot left a man potentially seriously injured at Salem Valley Apartments in Winston-Salem, according to Forsyth County EMS.

At about 10:55 p.m., police responded to a shooting at 1106 Salem Valley Road.

EMS says a man was shot in the upper torso and suffered potentially serious injuries.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers have provided no word on any suspects.

Less than two hours earlier, a person was shot and killed on Reid Road in Forsyth County. Officials say they don’t appear to be related.

Google Map for coordinates 36.074848 by -80.255764.

