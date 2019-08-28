× Lexington man charged with assault after stabbing pregnant girlfriend

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man was charged with assault after stabbing his pregnant girlfriend, according to a news release from the Lexington Police Department.

On Aug. 27 at 3:15 p.m., Lexington Police responded to the assault call at 516-C Burgess Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She was treated by paramedics and transported to N.C. Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem with non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation, Nathan David O’Neal Jefferson of Lexington was arrested. Jefferson was charged with “domestic” assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault on a female, and battery of an unborn child.

Jefferson was placed in the Davidson County Detention Center without bond with a court date of Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.