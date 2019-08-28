Man stabbed outside Winston-Salem Food Lion identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A man was stabbed Wednesday afternoon in a Winston-Salem Food Lion parking lot and died in the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 12:17 p.m., police responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1499 New Walkertown Road Food Lion.

When they arrived, police say they found Dorrell Brayboy, 31, suffering from an apparent stab wound in the parking lot.

EMS responded and took Brayboy to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment,

He died from his injuries, the release says.

Information discovered by authorities at the scene showed the stabbing was an isolated incident that started with a verbal argument.

Authorities are looking for one suspect at this time and there is no immediate danger to the public.

The investigation is still in the early stages and authorities remain on scene.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700