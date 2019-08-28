Hurricane Dorian strengthens; rainfall may cause “life-threatening” flash floods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dorian became a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm could become a Category 3 storm before making landfall somewhere on the southeastern coast of the United States.

At 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. (take a closer look at the effects of hurricane wind speeds in the video below).

The majority of the tropical models show Dorian going into Florida, and then later what's left pulls out over Georgia and into the Carolinas, according to Van Denton, FOX8 Chief Meteorologist.

Dorian is moving towards the northwest near 13 mph.

The NHC says on this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas Thursday and Friday.

The risk of dangerous storm surges and hurricane-force winds later this week and weekend continues to increase in the central and northwestern Bahamas and along the Florida coast. It is too soon to know where the damage will happen, the NHC says.

Dangerous winds will continue in the Virgin Islands, parts of Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra during the next few hours.

Parts of the Bahamas, Florida and other parts of the southeastern U.S. are expected to get hit with heavy rain later this week and into early next week.

The central Bahamas is expected to get 2 to 4 inches, and the northern Bahamas and coastal parts of the southeast U.S. are expected to get 4 to 8 inches.

"This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods," according to the NHC.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in Florida.

As Hurricane #Dorian approaches, I’ve declared a state of emergency to ensure local governments and emergency management agencies have ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared. Please continue to follow local reports and @FLSERT for updates. https://t.co/FyQM6wd8er — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 28, 2019

