Hurricane Dorian continues to strengthen; Van Denton has the latest update

Dorian on Wednesday afternoon became a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm could become a Category 3 storm before making landfall somewhere on the southeastern coast of the United States.

At 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. (take a closer look at the effects of hurricane wind speeds in the video below).

"The forecasted maximum winds yesterday were 80. Now 115," said FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton.

Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph.

On this track, Dorian should continue to move near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands during the next several hours and then move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday and Friday, the NHC says.

The most recent forecast cone shows Dorian making landfall somewhere around the Florida or Georgia coast late Sunday or early Monday.

Heavy rains are expected to hit over portions of Florida and other portions of the southeastern U.S. later this week and early into next week.

Dangerous winds will continue in the Virgin Islands, portions of Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra during the next few hours.

Flordia Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in Florida, WESH reports.

As Hurricane #Dorian approaches, I’ve declared a state of emergency to ensure local governments and emergency management agencies have ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared. Please continue to follow local reports and @FLSERT for updates. https://t.co/FyQM6wd8er — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 28, 2019

