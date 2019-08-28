× High Point University student charged after security finds two firearms on campus

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point University student was removed from campus for allegedly having firearms, according to the university.

HPU sent out a letter to the university community Wednesday, saying, “We experienced an unfortunate situation today.”

According to the university, there was no immediate threat.

HPU student Paul Arnold Steber, 19, was charged with two counts of having a gun on educational property. He received a $2 million secured bond.

Students reported the weapons and HPU security confiscated the firearms and turned matters over to High Point police.

HPU emphasized that North Carolina law prohibits any person, including a concealed handgun permit holder, from carrying a firearm, openly or concealed, on educational property or at a curricular or extracurricular activity sponsored by a public or private primary school, community college, college or university.

Students and families can review HPU Security’s safety tips anytime online.