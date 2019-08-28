Guilford Basics helps kids prepare for kindergarten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- To Kayden, he’s just enjoying a trip down a slide at LeBauer Park in Greensboro.

But every time out with his mom is a learning journey.

“Different colors, numbers, everything,” said Abigail Gaines, his mother.

He’s like many 4-year-olds.

“Best personality. Loves to laugh loves to play. He just wants to go everywhere. That’s all he wants to do,” Gaines said.

All she wants is for him to be academically ready for kindergarten next year.

The Guilford County superintendent has seen the number of kids not ready grow

“This year it's over 50%. It was much lower--below 20%-- just ten years ago,” said Sharon Contreras.

“Every child is a bundle of potential,” said Dr. Ronald Furgeson.

Guilford Basics looks to help.

The program was introduced at Wednesday’s Greensboro State of Our Community luncheon.

“It’s not just about family responsibility," Dr. Ferguson said. "It’s about community, collective responsibility."

Dr. Ferguson is urging people to follow the programs five tips to give their kids a great start in life.

One of them: explore through movement and play.

Another is to read and discuss stories.

“I watch them after we read books they’ll re-enact parts of the book,” said Ansel Talbert, a parent.

He brought his two daughters, five and three years old, to the park.

They picked out books from the library before playing.

“I love it. They love it, and we do it every day,” said Talbert.

To learn more about Guilford Basics, click here.