Dorian is now a Category 1 hurricane near St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Follow the storm with the FOX8 Hurricane Tracker here.

Dorian on Wednesday afternoon became a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm could become a Category 3 storm before making landfall somewhere on the southeastern coast of the United States.

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dorian had maximum sustained wind speeds of 75 mph (take a closer look at the effects of hurricane wind speeds in the video below).

Swells are expected to increase today across the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and along the southern coasts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola (see video below). These could bring life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

The storm could reach a Category 2 by Saturday and become a Category 3 hurricane by Sunday morning.

A Category 3 hurricane would have sustained winds of 111 to 129 mph.

It is too soon to say where the storm will make landfall, according to the FOX8 MAX Weather Center, but the current cone suggests a possible landfall anywhere between southern Florida and the Carolinas.

"North Carolina should not disregard this," said Kate Garner with the FOX8 Max Weather Center. "A plan needs to be in place just in case. There are still so many possibilities at play here, and the storm COULD turn north and head toward the Carolinas early next week."

HERE IS WHAT YOU NEED IN YOUR HURRICANE KIT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video