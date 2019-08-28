Dorian could become hurricane by tonight, could hit a Category 3 before East Coast landfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight, Tropical Storm Dorian likely will become a hurricane and could reach a Category 3 before making any possible landfall this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dorian has maximum sustained wind speeds of 70 mph, just 4 mph short of becoming a hurricane.

NHS forecasts Dorian to become a hurricane later Wednesday as it passes over Puerto Rico and continue to strengthen over Atlantic waters.

Swells are expected to increase today across the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and along the southern coasts of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola. These could bring life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

The storm could reach a Category 2 by Saturday and become a Category 3 hurricane by Sunday morning.

A Category 3 hurricane would have sustained winds of 111 to 129 mph.

It is too soon to say where the storm will make landfall, according to the FOX8 MAX Weather Center, but the current cone suggests a possible landfall anywhere between southern Florida and the Carolinas.

"North Carolina should not disregard this," said Kate Garner with the FOX8 Max Weather Center. "A plan needs to be in place just in case. There are still so many possibilities at play here, and the storm COULD turn north and head toward the Carolinas early next week."