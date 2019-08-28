Dog shot protecting house during Greensboro burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro woman came home from work to find broken glass and blood in her house.

Police say when the burglar broke in, the woman’s dog was ready.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, tells FOX8 that on July 31 her sliding glass door was shattered.

“I just got home after work and I came in and there’s blood all over my dining room. My sliding glass door has been shattered. The glass is on the inside,” said the woman while on the phone with 911.

Despite that, the woman on the other end wasn’t worried about herself.

“I don’t think at that point I was really scared for my safety," she said. "Thinking back now that was probably foolish but I was just really really scared for my dogs."

One of them, Piper, was covered in blood.

“I was really scared for Piper,” the woman said.

The wounds initially thought to be from broken glass were actually from a bullet.

Police say the burglar shot Piper in the chest when she came after him to protect the other dogs.

The bullet went through her chest and into her leg.

Unfortunately, her leg couldn’t be saved and was amputated. But it could’ve been worse.

“She’s the smartest dog I’ve ever known, ever worked with or ever had,” the woman said.

Now weeks later, Piper is healed and continues to watch over the pack.

The case is still under investigation.