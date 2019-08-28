Davidson County teacher gets job at her old school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It seems like it was just yesterday when Betsy Zyvith was sending her daughter off to kindergarten.

“It was really exciting for us because she was our only child and she was really nervous, but I was nervous too,” Betsy said.

Her daughter, Bailey Zyvith, was in Friedberg Elementary’ s first kindergarten class when the school opened in 2001.

She loved school.

“I was one of those kids that always wanted to play school at home, always loved buying school supplies,” Bailey said.

She’s known since she was a child that she wanted to become a teacher.

The recent college graduate just landed her first teaching job where her journey began.

“She's a genuine person and you can just tell how she cares about people and how she cares about the students, and I could see all of that with her substituting here,” said Principal Marivee Miles.

Betsy is not only part of the faculty now. She’s also teaching kindergarten in her former kindergarten classroom.

“Just imagining my own classroom and now that I have it in front of me is really, really special," Betsy said.