× “CHONK”: Massive cat who went viral looking for forever home is getting adopted

PHILADELPHIA — Beejay, aka Mr.B, the 26-pound cat who went viral this month is now about to find his forever home, WPVI reports.

The giant feline became instantly famous when the Morris Animal Refuge posted a picture of him on Facebook, saying “Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term.”

His fame grew so large, it caused the animal refuge’s website to crash.

Now they say their search has been narrowed down to a promising selection of possible adopters for Mr. B.

Sometime early next week, the adoption should become final.